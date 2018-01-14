Fill the Subaru for Seniors benefits Metro Meals on Wheels

BOISE, Idaho - Metro Meals on Wheels got a boost in food donations Saturday from the Junior League of Boise and customers at a Boise Cash & Carry store. Junior league volunteers gave shoppers a list of food items as they entered the store-- from cans of fruits and vegetables to pasta and instant mashed potatoes; the non-profit wanted it all.

The donations ended up filling up not only one metro meals on wheel's Subaru, but another van as well. The service delivers more than 900 hot, nutritious meals each weekday to homebound seniors in Ada County.

"The need is only going to increase as seniors are living longer and more retirees are moving here, so every bit of donated food we can possibly get is so helpful and so appreciated," said Grant Jones of Metro Meals on Wheels.

Leaders with Metro Meals on Wheels say they are feeding more people than ever before and are operating at 2016 budget levels.