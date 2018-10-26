Fighting robocalls

It's a frustration for a lot of people and blocking each call doesn't seem to help the issue. The FCC and service providers are working together to address the issue.

"No one wants these calls, I don't want them and the attorney general, he gets calls too," said Brett Delangee, Idaho Deputy Attorney General.

"Idaho law is very minimal, you simply have to identify who you are and the purpose of the call."

Blocking the specific number doesn't seem solve the problem because many Robo-callers are spoofing real phone numbers.

"Some of the things I think the FCC is looking at is strengthening the ability to identify callers, trying to find better technological ways to eliminate spoofing, you know pretending to be a number that your not. One of the things the attorney's general made clear is law enforcement is not going to solve this problem. It's going to take technological changes."

A representative from one of the major carriers says some technology already exists

"Some of the new smart phones that are coming out are having these spam control features built into them as well so for instance Google's new pixel three and pixel xl actually have the call screening feature built into it," Steve Van Dinter, Verizon representative.

He says a system is being rolled out that will allow carriers to verify the actual location of phone numbers, but all the phone companies need to work to tackle the problem.

'it's not a one provider and it's not a one company that can do it, you know we all come together."

The Federal Trade Commission also recommends using blocking apps which are available for android, apple, and windows.



