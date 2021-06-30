Fifth gun in a carry-on found at Boise Airport on Tuesday

BOISE, Idaho — A passenger traveling through the Boise Airport has been cited for bringing a loaded gun in carry-on luggage. TSA officials say the gun was discovered on Tuesday.

The 9 mm Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol was loaded with 19 rounds of ammo and is the fifth firearm discovered in a carry-on bag so far this year. Every year, the TSA reminds people they can't carry guns onto planes.

“This is another example of a passenger not taking time to check the contents of their carry-on luggage, which resulted in an expensive and inconvenient series of events,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “In addition, this passenger’s actions slowed down the security screening process for travelers who were coming through the security checkpoint around the same time. With the number of people departing Boise Airport this summer, please be aware of what you have in your carry-on luggage.”

You can put a gun in a checked bag as long as it's in a secured lockbox. Like most gun confiscations, it appears this latest one was just an accident.

The TSA says the passenger could face up to a $10,000 fine.