Fifth annual "Hot Rod Happenin" at Nampa High School

Boise, (ID) - The Nampa High School automotive program hosted their fifth annual "Hot Rod Happenin'" car show this weekend. All years makes, and models were welcome.

All donations made with registration went toward student scholarships used for students going into car-related training programs after high school or for current high school students competing in state and national competitions.

The automotive program is made up of students from Nampa, Columbia, and Skyview high schools.