Field of Honor brings out emotions for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

The Field of Honor where 900 flags fly in Reid Merrill Park in Eagle is the longest running Field of Honor in the country as it has been going strong for 17 years.

Volunteers put together this magnificent display on Friday night in 31 minutes, as these flags pay tribute to military veterans and the heroes who currently serve.

"This is our way of just saying thank you and acknowledging that we understand the sacrifices that they have made and their families have made so that we can have everything that we have," said Heather Paredes, one of the organizers.

The American flag means so much to veterans and that's why it brings out so many emotions when they see American flags flying in the field.

"That’s important to me, there is someone that cares in their heart about what our veterans did," said Kim Kimberlin, and Army veteran who fought in Vietnam. "The feeling I get, it’s lives that were away from their families and men that gave their all."

Each flag features a hero and for $30 people can memorialize their soldier, they also get to keep the flag after the display gets taken down the day after Memorial Day.

Proceeds from this effort will go to local veterans organizations including Courageous Survival and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chief Joseph Chapter 509.

"Every time I see a flag flying in the wind I get a flutter in my heart it, means a lot to me," said Frank Ellsbury, the vice president of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. "It's great, it's really good."

Zero Dark Thirty Coffee, a local business run by veterans helped kick off the Field of Honor by serving out donuts and coffee.

People that visit this free display are encouraged to bring canned goods that will go to the Veterans Food Bank, I was also told that the display becomes even more spectacular at night when they light up the flags in Reid Merrill Park.