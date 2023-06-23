Fiddle players flock to Weiser for 70th annual Fiddle Competition

WEISER, Idaho — Since Monday, fiddlers from all over traveled to Weiser, Idaho for the 70th annual National Oldtime Fiddlers Contest and Festival.

“The festival is downtown in the city park, and the contest is here at Weiser High School in the auditorium,” says Bruce Campbell, Board President of the National Oldtime Fiddler's contest and festival.

Throughout the day players compete in their chosen category and play 3 tunes, a hoedown, a waltz, and a tune of choice.

Sister duo Sarah Stixtrud and Susy Stixrud Klempel have been coming to the contest for years. This year, Susy is competing in the young adult division, and both will be competing in the twin fiddling division.

“There are so many different styles of music. It's not just Texas-style fiddling, you can have swing, you can have jazz, gypsy jazz any type of thing. And it's just the fact that we get to come and play all over. We pick apart everybody's tunes and we kind of adapt to that and put our own little licks in there," says Sarah.

With this contest being a national competition, players from all over the country can be found at the event. Many say the annual contest also serves as a reunion.

“We got people from Japan, people from Australia. Actually, I drove in from Boise with a friend from Australia. When you get to see those people... it's homecoming,” said Vi Wickam, a contestant in this year’s contest.

“Everybody should come because it's awesome," says Stixrud Klempel. “And it's never too late to learn, no matter how old you are. I've seen people start up in their 80s, so it's never too late.”

The festival will continue thru Saturday with final competitions and a parade. Click here to view the schedule of events.