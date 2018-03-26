"Fertile Remnants" Art Piece on Display at Surel's Place

Boise, (ID) - A new art exhibit at Surel's Place from artist-in-residence Clarissa Callesen is drawing quite the crowd.

The non-profit group in Garden City offers artists a place to live and work and hosted an open art installation this weekend. The artwork on display is called "Fertile Remnants".

The installation is in two parts. Inside the gallery, and inside a literal remnant, an abandoned trailer found behind a home that was demolished this month.