FEMA to help Idahoans pay for funeral costs for COVID-related deaths

IDAHO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced they will provide financial help for funeral expenses that happened after January 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the policy was finalized on March 24, 2021, and FEMA is implementing the assistance program nationwide. The services will be available soon to Idaho citizens.

“We are grateful for the steps FEMA is taking to assist the citizens of our state,” Governor Brad Little said. “While many are grieving across the state, it is comforting to know there are resources available to ease the financial and emotional burdens of those who lost a loved one to COVID-19.”

FEMA says the money is coming out of the $2 billion received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

To be eligible, you must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for a death attributed to COVID-19, according to the release. FEMA says the assistance is listed to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral.

“Many Idahoans have been deeply impacted by the loss of life due to COVID-19,” said Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy. “I am glad to see programs like Funeral Assistance now available to citizens, knowing how impactful this program can be in assisting Idaho families during this difficult time.”

A dedicated 800 number will be established in the next few weeks to help applicants. FEMA says in the meantime to gather the following documentation:



Official death certificate

Funeral expense documents

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs

Click here for more information about eligibility, applications and other policies.