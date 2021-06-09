Fees for some of Idaho's busiest parks to increase for non-residents, revenue used to upgrade facilities

Fees at some Idaho State Parks will increase for non-Idaho residents in accordance with a recent bill, generating new revenue to upgrade park facilities.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced some fees will increase at the state's busiest parks to comply with House Bill 93. The revenue generated from the increases will go toward upgrading park facilities and aging infrastructure.

"The changes will keep Idaho competitive with surrounding states, which have similar surcharges for out-of-state guests," said Susan Buxton, director of Idaho Parks and Rec, in a statement. "Even with these increases, our parks are a good value given the exceptional recreational opportunities."

Attention park visitors: Idaho State Parks implemented changes to comply with House Bill 93, which specified increases for some of the state's busiest parks for day use and camping. New revenue will primarily be used to upgrade park facilities and fix aging infrastructure.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/h8RqUX2ptj — IDPR (@Idparksandrec) June 9, 2021

The daily, non-resident entry fee at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake will be $14 starting on June 10. This is double the fee for Idaho residents at those parks.

At other State Parks, Idaho residents and out-of-state guests will pay the same $7 fee. Camping fees for non-Idaho residents at Farragut, Henrys Lake, Ponderosa, Priest Lake and Round Lake will be double what Idahoans pay.

The annual Motor Vehicle Entry fee will increase to $80 for all visitors on June 10 as well. While some fees increase, the resident Idaho state park passport will stay at $10 when associated with a motor vehicle registration, according to the department.