Federal appeals court allows President Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington.
A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed President Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now, as his administration appeals an order striking down the bulk of his signature set of economic policies.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted an emergency motion from the Trump administration arguing that a halt is “critical for the country’s national security.”

The appeals court temporarily halted the order from a federal trade court issued a day before.

RELATED: Government appeals court ruling that blocks some of Trump's tariffs

Trump is facing several lawsuits arguing Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

