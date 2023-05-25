FBI's Ten Most Wanted List reward increases for tips that lead to arrest and capture

Reflecting the determination of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's commitment to apprehend those they consider to be the most dangerous to society, the FBI has increased the reward given to citizens for providing effective tips that lead to the arrest and capture of the current top ten.

The FBI announced in a press release that the reward amount for information leading directly to the arrest of a fugitive on the Ten Most Wanted list has gone from up to $100,000 to up to $250,000. In some instances, the reward could be even more.

Of the 500+ fugitives that have been found since the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was established in March 1950, over 150 captures were a direct result of tips from the public.

“The FBI recognizes the crucial role that public assistance has played in tracking fugitives throughout the years,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “Raising the rewards for the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives will ideally garner additional public tips resulting in the capture of these dangerous criminals."

To see the current Top Ten list, you can visit the FBI website. You can also download a free app, FBI Wanted, to your smartphone.

courtesy of the FBI

If you have information to share about a Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or contact your local FBI office. If you are outside of the United States, you can contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.