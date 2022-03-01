FBI Teen Academy is open to Idaho teens

Your teen could be the next FBI agent. The FBI is calling on Idaho high school students to join their virtual Teen Academy.

The virtual academy will teach participants about the nation’s most pressing threats.

“We’re going to go into investigative programs like domestic terrorism, international terrorism, cyber crimes, civil rights, crimes against children,” said Melinda Nakai, community outreach specialist for the FBI.

This year, teens will focus on evidence collection, procedures around the handling of hazardous material, and FBI career options that incorporate Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

This year will be the second year the academy is held online. Through continued virtual offerings, the bureau hopes to expand access to more states and increase the diversity within the FBI.

“Because of COVID-19, we had to do a virtual version last year and it worked out really well. We had a very good turn out; we had to modify our curriculum a little bit but it was great,” said Nakai.

The goal is to expose students to career opportunities at the agency.

“They will walk away really with a new understanding, which is what our goal is, and if it leads to working with the FBI in the future that is a win for us,” said Nakai.

Selected teens will begin logging on from 4-6 p.m. April 11-14.

A link to the application can be found here. The application, release form and supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by March 11.