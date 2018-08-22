ADA COUNTY, ID - Federal agents raided at least three homes and a business in the Boise area early Wednesday morning, but it is unclear what authorities were looking for.

It is also unclear how many people were taken into custody.

A release sent to media outlets early Wednesday afternoon confirmed agents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Service Office, as well as officers from the Boise Police and Meridian Police Departments served search warrants on two Eagle home, a west Boise business and a Meridian home.

The unidentified business is located on Bridger Street, near the intersection of Cloverdale Road and Chinden Blvd., the Eagle homes are on Pasa Tiempo Way, and the Meridian home authorities raided is on West Spruce Creek Drive.

Witnesses report seeing federal agents taping boxes and loading them into federal vehicles parked outside the homes and business. One witness says seeing what he described as “at least forty” federal vehicles parked in front of the house and along the street. According to their license plates, the cars were from Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, and Arizona.

Neighbors tell us the residents of the two Eagle homes that were searched have lived in the neighborhood some twelve years, and have “kept pretty much to themselves.” According to the Ada County Assessor’s Office, the two homes are owned by Gennady and Pavel Babichenko, known by neighbors as “Henry” and “Paul.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to say what the search warrants targeted or details of what prompted the raids, citing an ongoing federal investigation.

However, U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said he and several leaders from various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will hold a press conference in Boise Thursday afternoon to announce details “of several federal indictments and arrests.”

Stay with Six on Your Side as more information becomes available.




