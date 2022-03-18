FBI investigates Caldwell Police Department. City says chief is not the subject

CALDWELL, Idaho — This story was originally reported by Rachel Spacek of the Idaho Statesman

The FBI is investigating officers within the Caldwell Police Department, though it’s not clear why.

The city announced Thursday that the FBI was investigating certain officers in the department. The city said Police Chief Frank Wyant is not the subject of the investigation, and he is still employed and in good standing.

In a news release, the city said there was social media speculation about Wyant’s status as chief. On Thursday the city said no disciplinary action was being considered against Wyant, and he was not under any internal investigation.

Mayor Jarom Wagoner and the City Council met in an executive session on Monday to discuss “the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.”

City spokesperson Bianca Stevenson said that she could not discuss the executive session. Further details were unavailable.

Wyant started with the Caldwell Police Department in 1991 and was appointed chief in 2015.

