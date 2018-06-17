Fathers Day Car Show Benefits Post 9/11 Veterans

Families in Boise celebrated Father's Day a little early with a classic car show. The Touchmark Father's Day Weekend Classic Car Show benefits the Wyakin Foundation, a Boise non-profit that provides help for post 9/11 veterans.

"That level of awareness isn't something that we can do alone. We need partners in the community like Touchmark to help us get out there and be sure that anyone who needs our services know we're here," said Amy Akins, the director of development for the Wyakin Foundation.

Organizers of the event say the show's success is due to the quality of the cars and their owners.