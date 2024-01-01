Fatal New Year's Eve car crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A crash on the county line of Ada and Canyon Counties has left one elderly woman dead. Just before midnight on New Year's Eve a 78-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Can-Ada Road while a 36-year-old woman was driving eastbound on U.S. highway 20-26.

The two drivers' cars collided at the intersection and came to a rest blocking both lanes of travel for about three hours while emergency responders assisted those involved.

The elderly woman was wearing her seatbelt, but still succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The 36-year-old woman was not wearing a seatbelt but survived and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police are still investigating.