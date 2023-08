CALDWELL, ID — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around noon on Wednesday in Caldwell at the intersection of Cleveland Blvd. and South 5th Avenue.

A 62-year-old was traveling east on Cleveland Blvd. on his motorcycle when he was hit by a truck that did not yield to through traffic.

The motorcyclist died of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.