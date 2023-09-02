Fatal crash kills four near Driggs

Four Utah residents were killed in a head-on collision west of Briggs, Idaho on September 1st.

The accident happened after the driver of a 2022 Tesla, a 46-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the center line of State Highway 33 at milepost 125. The vehicle struck a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle, which a 44-year-old man from Rexburg, Idaho was driving.

The driver of the Tesla, as well as three passengers, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Highway 33 were blocked for 8 hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.