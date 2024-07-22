Fatal 179 mph motorcycle crash in Spencer prompts police investigation

SPENCER, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-15 in Spencer, Idaho.

At around 10:51 am on July, 22, a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 69-year-old man from Farr West, Utah was traveling southbound on the roadway at around 179 mph when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The wreckage blocked the southbound lanes of the road four around 4 hours following the crash.

The driver had one passenger with him at the time of the crash, a 60-year-old woman also from Farr West who succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

The driver was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, his status remains unknown at this time.

The accident is still under investigation by ISP at this time.