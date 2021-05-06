Farm to Fork Farmers Market in Caldwell opens on May 18

CALDWELL, Idaho — The outdoor Farm to Fork Farmers Market in Caldwell will open on May 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The market will be located on Arthur and 7th Avenue as an extension of Indian Creek Plaza and will be open every Tuesday.

Destination Caldwell

The market was developed by Destination Caldwell as part of a community and agricultural initiative. Vegetables, free-range eggs, farm-raised beef and local artisans will be at the first market. There will also be food demonstrations showing different ways to prepare different products.

“Now more than ever, we realize the importance of shopping local. This continues to be our mission here at Destination Caldwell and for our annual Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market,” said Valerie Armas, Destination Caldwell’s Program Coordinator. “We also realized how important it is to connect with your community and understand where your food comes from.”

The first market will be held in conjunction with Indian Creek Plaza's summer concert series. Live music starts at 6 p.m. and happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For event details and a full concert schedule, click here.