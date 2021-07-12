Watch
Far-right Proud Boys march in parade in south-central Idaho

Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 12, 2021
BUHL, Idaho — A far-right extremist group whose members took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol participated with a float in a July 3 parade in the south-central Idaho town of Buhl.

The Times-News reports that Proud Boys members were among about 100 floats in the Sagebrush Days parade that went through the center of town. The Buhl Chamber of Commerce runs the parade but wouldn't comment specifically about the Proud Boys taking part.

The chamber said it “will not feed into any negative propaganda.” Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

