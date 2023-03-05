Fans flock to Boise for the Big Sky Conference Tournament boosting local business

BOISE, Idaho — Ten different teams in the Big Sky will compete for an NCAA tournament bid in both mens and women's conference tournament the runs from now through Wednesday.

When the teams, the coaches and fans come to this centralized location it means big business for hotels and restaurants in downtown Boise.

Every team has their own designated bar, we went to Parilla Grill the official team meeting spot for the Idaho Vandals and the Montana State Bobcats.

"All the Bobcats are meeting here and we are going to do a pep rally before every single tip-off," said Kerry Hanson of the Montana State Alumni Foundation. "People want to come here and visit so Boise has been hot for Montana State."

Parilla Grill just opened a new location in downtown Boise and Montana State fans were eager to support the owner who went to Montana State.

"We of course want to support Scott and his endeavors, he is a Bobcat," said Hanson. "We are happy to be here to support an alum that has this great business in downtown Boise."

We also ran into some Northern Colorado Bears fans who made a trip from Greeley despite a winter storm.

"The state trooper told us to turnaround and head back to Colorado," said Reed Sedinger. "We got back to Colorado and started heading up to I-70, we found out it was closed and 17 hours later we made it up here to Boise."

The crew from Northern Colorado enjoyed their time at Ten Barrel Brewing Company, but their women's team lost to Northern Arizona, but their mens team takes on Montana State on Sunday night.

"Boise is awesome," said Sedinger. "We have been going around town checking local spots, we have had a blast so far."

The tournament runs through Wednesday when both the men and women play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, tickets are available for single sessions, but fans can also purchase an all-tournament pass.