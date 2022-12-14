Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is less than a week away

BOISE, Idaho — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be held on Tuesday at Albertsons Stadium. That means, there is one more college football game on the Blue in 2022. The game will feature San Jose State and Eastern Michigan. The bowl commission has the goal of making a positive impact on Boise and the Treasure Valley.

One of the game's sponsors is the Idaho Potato Commission, and their president, Jamey Higham, is excited about this year's bowl game. He is happy that one of Idaho's most famous exports is going to be front and center on a national sports network.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our brand on ESPN," Higham said. "I like to joke that it’s a three or four-hour infomercial on Idaho potatoes because everything it just Idaho Potatoes, Idaho Potatoes, Idaho Potatoes."

More than just exposure for the state though. Higham says that it is an opportunity to celebrate the farmers that produce the potatoes. He says a lot of potato farmers will be included in the events leading up to the bowl and at the game.

It is also a chance for the players and staff from San Jose State and Eastern Michigan to experience Idaho. This weekend, the Bowl organizers are taking the teams up to Bogus Basin.

They will also have the opportunity to give back. The team will package around 40,000 meals on Saturday at Bishop Kelly high school this weekend.

"The student-athletes love it," said Danielle Brazil, the executive director of the Bowl. "It’s an opportunity for them to give back to our community and be involved in a positive event leading into their game day."

