Family still searching for answers in Idaho's oldest cold case

On February 7th, 1964, Gene Richey's mother, 51-year-old Lillian Richey went out for dinner and drinks at the Ranch Club in Garden City.

Only a few hours later, she disappeared.

"She was with somebody that didn't like her, and they disposed of her. It has to be," said Richey. "It's very disturbing, a lot of worry, and wondering where she was or what had happened to her."

Now Lillian would be more than 100 years old, but her family still hasn't given up hope for answers, and Nampa Police haven't either.

"The challenge that we have today is everybody that is involved in this case is about 100 years old," said Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund. "Most people I would say are deceased."

On that night more than a half century ago, Lillian was out with two men from California who were in town for a cattleman's convention.

One of the men offered to drive her home.

"He dropped her off at around 2 in the morning," explained Lt. Skoglund. "He then returned to his hotel in Boise, came back with his friend, (his colleague that he was here out of town with) and they went to her house supposedly they were supposed to meet up for breakfast."

Police reports show the men found the garage door up, and the home unlocked that morning.

They went inside but said Lillian wasn't there, so they wrote a note to her and left.

Hours later, Lillian's close friends reported the disappearance to police.

"My mother and father were feeling quite certain that something terrible had happened to her," said Dick Baker, a friend of the family.

But police said there wasn't much to work with.

"There was some fingerprints that were collected, some items that were seized from the residence that were sent off to the FBI for analysis, but there wasn't any physical evidence that came back that helped identify any potential suspects in the case," explained Skoglund.

For years, Lillian's family went above and beyond, hiring private investigators, even a psychic to help in the search.

There were rumors Lillian was buried under the building that now houses the Nampa School District, but no solid leads.

"It was a very hard thing for a lot of people in this community," said Baker.

Now Richey and his family and friends want answers so they can finally lay Lillian to rest.

"I wish there could be some sort of closure on this situation," said Baker. "Maybe some way something will come to life. Maybe perhaps her remains may be found or something."

"I hope to find someone somewhere that can give us some information on where what and why," said Richey.

If you have any information on this case, no matter how big or small you are urged to contact the Nampa Police Department.