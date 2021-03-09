Family Medicine Health Center plans to hold farmworker vaccination clinic

NAMPA, Idaho — A big part of the push to get everyone vaccinated is making sure everyone has access. That's why Family Medicine Health Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic focused on getting the vaccine into farmworkers' arms.

“We decided to organize one day exclusively for farmworkers in our clinic in Nampa South. The reason is farmworkers have been very affected by this pandemic, not only economically but also in addition to that they are essential workers,” said Luis Lagos, Community Outreach Program Manager for Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

Lagos said they plan to administer more than 300 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 20 inside the Saltzer Health building in Nampa. The plan is to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to farmworkers on April 10.

“They don’t need to be our patients, of course, we are vaccinating our patients but we are opening to anyone who is a farmworker or migrant farmworker in the community,” Lagos said.

There are some documents people will need to bring at the time of the vaccine appointment, including photo identification, proof of employment like a pay stub, a letter from an employer, and health insurance information if applicable.

“We clarified that it is not necessary, the insurance,” Lagos said.

Depending on vaccine availability and the outcome they see during their first vaccination effort for farmworkers, Family Medicine plans to go mobile in taking the vaccine to local agricultural companies.

“It would be convenient for them if we go mobile. That doesn’t mean we will do it in our mobile unit, because it’s small, but we would be partnered with the actual business owner and he designates an area for us where we can conduct the vaccination,” Lagos said.

To schedule an appointment you can call the number at (208) 514-2529.