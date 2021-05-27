Families of Idaho National Guard killed in helicopter crash have mortgages paid off

The families of the Idaho National Guard members killed in a helicopter crash had their mortgages paid.

The Tunnels to Towers foundation paid the mortgages of homes for the families of the three Idaho National Guard members killed in the Feb. 2 — Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 George Laubhan Jr.

The three men had wives and children:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson is survived by his wife, Vikki, and their four children.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer leaves behind his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 George Geoffrey “Geoff” Laubhan Jr. is survived by his wife Jen, and their two children.

"After my husband’s untimely death, I worried that I would need to sell our family home or I would have to work many hours to afford the mortgage, taking me away from our girls when they need me most.” said Heidi Leben in a statement. "Having our mortgage paid off by Tunnel To Towers has solved these concerns...It feels great to know that I can stay and raise my daughters in this home that my husband and I purchased together.”