Fall Harvest Days every Saturday of October at Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE — Fall is in the air! The leaves are starting to change colors, the temperatures are dropping, and Idaho Botanical Garden has transformed its grounds into a family-friendly fall festival.

"The gardens are such a beautiful setting, but you also have a bunch of additional fun things to do now," Kirsten Teegarden, Senior Director of Visitor Services, Idaho Botanical Garden, said.

If you're looking for a fun family activity to kick off fall, Harvest Days at Idaho Botanical Garden has something for everyone.

"Everybody is just so excited to celebrate and the past 18 months has made people reevaluate what is important, and it is these moments with your family that you have here," Teegarden said. "We have everyone from toddlers to grandparents that come and everybody in between."

They have a pumpkin patch, scarecrow stroll featuring 33 scarecrows around the gardens, live bands, food trucks, and vendors.

"And of course the beautiful grounds it is a lovely time of year," Teegarden said. "It is just nice to be outside and it is definitely a safe environment if you want to be out and about."

"I really think people think about the gardens in the spring and summer, and I think there is so much fall foliage and stuff that is still blooming right now," Teegarden added. "It is such a great time of year with the leaves changing."

It's also a perfect spot to come view wildlife.

"If you’re someone who is interested in birding, you see unusual birds," Teegarden said. "We have a lot of wildlife in the garden, we have a bobcat, owls, there was a snake moving through the path the other day, and also we have lots of lizards. There is a lot of diversity here along with the plants."

Fall Harvest Days at Idaho Botanical Garden happens every Saturday through Oct., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"It is just a great way for a family to come and spend time together," Teegarden said.

