Fall Flights returning to World Center for Birds of Prey

BOISE, Idaho — The Peregrine Fund has announced the return of the Fall Flights at the World Center for Birds of Prey.

Beginning on the weekend of September 8, Fall Flights will occur on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00am through November 5. The earlier start time allows both falcons and visitors to take advantage of cooler temperatures.

“Our raptor ambassadors are ready to take to the sky! We have an incredible lineup this year and we’re looking forward to connecting everyone to the wonders of raptors in flight.”, said Tate Mason, Director of the World Center for Birds of Prey.

The show lasts for about 30 minutes, and will feature between five to six birds. Viewers get a close-up look and experience with these magnificent birds as they show off their aerial skills.

General admission to the Velma Morrison Interpretive Center is included with Fall Flights tickets. Members receive a 60% discount on tickets. This is a very popular event, and tickets tend to sell out. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Adults (17-61) $20,

Seniors (62+) $18,

Youth (4-16) $15,

children 3 and under are free.

This autumn tradition is a "must do" for people living in or visiting Boise.