Fairmont Junior High School awarded new $100,000 fitness center

BOISE, Idaho — Fairmont Junior High cut the ribbon on a new, $100,000 fitness center, Tuesday.

The "DON'T QUIT' fitness center stems from the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC).

The organization says that each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like Coca-Cola, Wheels up and Nike. In terms of equipment, NFGFC says My Fitness Store Commercial provides all equipment, and the centers do not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

"The students are proud, the staff is proud, we have that sense of community through something like this. You know, this fitness center can bring us all together and have us something that we are just proud of, for our community, " said Health Teacher Cassie Luna.

Fairmont Junior High was one of three Idaho schools selected to receive a new fitness center. Emmett Middle School in Emmett and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot have also been selected, all three schools chosen as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

"It's awesome, I think that, you know, health and wellness is a big important part of our student's success. You know, if they're healthy and they're working out, they have more confidence, they feel better about themselves, which can translate in the classroom, which translates to their friendships, their emotional well-being," said Chris Ryan, Principal of Fairmont Junior High.

Attending Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony was Jake Steinfeld, athletic entrepreneur and Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness.

"I remember myself as an overweight kid and a bad stutter, and my dad buying me those set of weights that changed my life, and you know, as I talked to those kids, not only did the weights build my body, but built my confidence and self-esteem.," Steinfeld said.

For more information about the National Foundation of Governors' Fitness Councils, click here.