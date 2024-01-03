FAFSA deadline approaching for a chance to receive the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education says a new and shorter Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open.

However, families has less time than in years past to complete the application.

In order for Idaho students to be eligible for the Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, the 2024/2025 FAFSA must be completed by March 1, 2024. The Idaho Opportunity Scholarship is renewable for up to four years.

The U.S. Department of Education delayed the FAFSA opening date, which is usually on October 1, in order to launch what is now known as the Better FAFSA.

The State Board of Education says the Better FAFSA is just 36 questions long, unlike the previous 108 questions.

The new form also allows students to list up to 20 colleges on the application, double the previous amount.

To complete the application, both students and parents will need to create a FSA ID.

The Better FAFSA application can be found here.