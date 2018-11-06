Faces of Hope hosts fundraiser at JUMP downtown

BOISE - The Faces of Hope Victim Center has already treated more abuse survivors this year than last year.

With almost two months left in the year, faces has helped 836 adult survivors.

In total last year, that number came in at 807.

“I don’t think that means that the problem is getting worse, I think it’s that people are able to find us, and the children’s side has seen an increases as well in their numbers so we think people are able to find us and we’re getting more people to report abuse,” said executive director of Faces of Hope Foundation Paige Dinger.

The Faces of Hope Foundation hosts its Light of Hope fundraiser tomorrow at JUMP downtown. The money raised will help the center expand to provide more space and legal services for victims. Tickets are still available.

Anyone is welcome to buy a ticket to the Light of Hope event.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1335943369869433/