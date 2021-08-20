Facebook group looking to support Idaho's ICU staff

A local Facebook group is looking to give back and support frontline healthcare staff working in the intensive care units across Idaho. The Gem State is seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases as the delta variant continues to spread and fill up ICU beds.

Frontline healthcare workers are working long hours again and dealing with a similar capacity strain we saw last year.

“If you know someone who's working anywhere in the hospital services; chaplains to nurses to whatever they're doing, I think you should give them a thank you card just individually from you. I think it's really important,” Barry said. “We’re just asking for $5 donations. That covers one card for one person and there is quite a lot of staff in each ICU, so every donation is very helpful.”

The group “Idaho-Adopt a Healthcare/Frontline Worker” is fundraising to deliver gift cards and letters of appreciation to those on the frontline.

“I started hearing from a lot of the workers on the page that the ICUs were filling up again and that they were going through this all over again and that they didn’t have time to heal,” Facebook group Admin Becky Barry said. “We would like to just sort of ‘sneak attack’ ICU across Idaho and just give them $5 gift cards.”

Barry is setting up a PO BOX for anyone in the state to send homemade thank you cards to. The GoFundMe has already raised around $700 for healthcare workers.

If you would like to donate, click here.