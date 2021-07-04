Extra inning home run derby doesn't go the Boise Hawks way

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Hawks are hosting a three-game series this holiday weekend against the first-place Ogden Raptors, the Boise Hawks are in third place in the Pioneer League south division.

Saturday night's game went back and forth and the Boise Hawks tied it up in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk, but they weren't able to walk it off for the win.

Extra innings look a little different in the Pioneer League as both managers pitched to one of their players in a home run derby to see would win the game.

Each team sends up one player to hit and they have five swings per round or ten pitches whatever comes first and that puts some pressure on Manager Gary Van Tol who has to pitch well for his team to have a shot.

Nobody hit a homer in the first two rounds, but in the third Jakob Goldfarb of Ogden hit two out of the park, Wladimer Galindo attempted to tie it up on his final swing and he sent one flying over the left-center field wall.

However, in the next round, Goldfarb was locked in and he hit three homers as Ogden beat the Hawks in an entertaining game.

The sold-out crowd not only got treated to a great game but there is a special atmosphere at these games and a lot of wacky promotions to keep the fans engaged.

"My job is great," said Brian Jankowski who works in the promotions department. "It is a lot of fun to come out here and entertain that’s one of my passions in life so getting to do it on a nearly daily basis is really exciting for me."

The Hawks take on Ogden Sunday night at 7:15 p.m. and there will be fireworks following the game.

The Hawks finish their series on feed your face Monday as they welcome the future sailors of the Navy's newest nuclear submarine the U.S.S Idaho.