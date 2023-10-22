Expo Idaho hosts 208 Toys Fandom Faire

Expo Idaho is hosting this year's 208 Toys Fandom Faire, celebrating collectibles, games and comic books. The event is open the whole weekend, on both October 21st and 22nd.

The Fandom Faire is heavily vendor-based, with booths for trading cards, comic books, artwork, games, and more all available to attendees.

The event also features cosplay groups and themed performances that wouldn't be out of place at a typical comic convention, including groups dressed as characters from Star Wars and Ghostbusters.

Some of the famous faces attending the event include Jim Cummings who voices Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Catherine Sutherland who played the Pink Power Ranger, and Charlie Schlatter who played Ferris Bueller in the TV spinoff of the hit film.

More information is available on the event website.