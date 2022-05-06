Expect road closures as crews complete 11th Street Bikeway project

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Monday, May 9, 11th Street in Boise's North End will be closed as crews begin roadway improvements as part of the 11th Street Bikeway project. The closure will be between W. Lemp st. to W. Eastman St. and is expected to last eight weeks.

The closure between Lemp and Eastman is the first phase of closures while Suez installs a waterline from Lemp to West Fort St. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/Sl7iW4y9GQ — Ada County Highway District (@ACHD) May 6, 2022

The Ada County Highway District says they will construct a multi-use pathway through the Boise High School campus, with enhanced crossings and bike lanes. The project will run from State St. and Heron St., and includes road maintainance, bikeway signage, and sidewalks. Suez Idaho Operations will also install a waterline from Lemp to West Fort St.

11th Street will be closed in four phases, expected to last eight weeks each. The second phase will be between Eastman to West Sherman Street. The third, from Sherman to W. Resseguie St., and the fourth from Resseguie to Fort St.

For more details on the project, you can visit the Ada County Highway District website, here.