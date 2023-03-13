Expect increased passenger traffic at BOI for Spring Break

BOISE, Id — The ever-increasing draw of the Gem State has officials at Boise Airport gearing up for increased passenger traffic for Spring Break.

In anticipation of welcoming more than 200,000 passengers during the last two weeks of March, BOI is offering travelers the following suggestions.

Arrive Early. If being dropped off, the standard 1.5 hours should have you there on time. However, if you are intending to drive and leave your car parked, you may want to stretch that to 2 hours.

BOI is undergoing lots of construction (including a larger parking garage), resulting in limited parking. Travelers may need to park at the Economy Lot located at Victory and Orchard (5600 W Victory Rd.), requiring a shuttle to get to the terminal. Shuttles run approximately every 15 minutes.

You can check the live feed of available parking capacity on the airport's parking webpage, in advance of your arrival to help make your decision.

Curbside valet is also available, operated by The CarPark, though reservations are recommended if this is the route you intend to go. Reservations for valet service can be made at iflyboisevalet.thecarpark.com.

Check your Flight Status. If you are not signed up for automated flight status alerts for your trip, check your airline for flight status. No sense arriving too early for a significantly delayed or canceled flight.

Pack Smart. Be sure to comply with TSA regulations on what you can and cannot bring along in your travels. Arriving with prohibited items often results in delays and can cause you to miss your flight!

Most important while traveling, pack your patience. No one is looking to have disrupted travel plans, and most people are doing everything they can to have a smooth trip.

