Expect busy roads this Labor Day weekend

IDAHO — Labor Day weekend is here, marking the unofficial end of summer, and many Idahoans are expected to hit the road in celebration.

Thanks to a short holiday weekend, cooler weather, and school obligations, AAA Idaho says travelers will likely stay closer to home and get to their destination by car. Some of the popular destinations include Utah National Parks, Las Vegas and Reno, the Oregon coast, Disneyland, and Southern California.

Other popular destinations include Sun Valley and McCall. The Idaho Transportation Department will have flaggers out at the intersection of Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road Monday to help keep traffic moving.

Roads are expected to be busiest Thursday afternoon, Friday morning, and Monday afternoon. Drivers will continue to see higher gas prices statewide. The average price in the Gem State for a gallon of regular is $3.80, the same as a week ago and a penny less than a month ago.

AAA Idaho experts say while the prices are higher, they're not high enough to make people change their plans.

"I think that as long as the weather holds out, people are going to be sneaking away for that extended weekend getaway or maybe even taking the kids out of school to go do something, especially those that might have a hybrid classroom setting where they can maybe do certain things on the road this year," says Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho spokesman.

Before you leave, check the latest travel restrictions. Take a moment to perform safety checks on your vehicle as well, like checking your tire pressure. AAA Idaho also suggests packing some extra clothing and blankets and an emergency kit.