With rent prices increasing across the Treasure Valley, Jesse Tree is reporting more questionable and even illegal terms in lease agreements. But for people struggling with lease agreements or evictions, there are several local resources to help with housing conflicts.

Jesse Tree

Jesse Tree works with people in need to provide financial assistance and case management to those at risk of eviction and homelessness. The nonprofit has resources available to anyone who is:

Living in Ada or Canyon County

Behind in rental payments

Already housed or living in a hotel and have secured a new place to live but need a security deposit assistance to move

Jesse Tree cannot help anyone who is already living on the streets, but urges anyone who is already unhoused to call Our Path Home.

Applications for assistance are available online, by text/call at 208-383-99486 or in-person at 1121 W. Miller Street in Boise.

We are in court each week doing everything we can to prevent eviction. Jesse Tree helps our clients with eviction court dates with case management to support them through the process.

A special thank you legal interns! They have been working hard all summer keeping people housed. pic.twitter.com/CU2q9Pf4YI — Jesse Tree (@jessetreeidaho) July 20, 2022

CATCH Idaho

CATCH Idaho is a resource available that is working to end homelessness in the Treasure Valley. CATCH partners with Our Path Home for Our Path Home CONNECT that connects people with homeless service systems.

Our Path Home has a housing crisis hotline that can be reached at 208-336-4663 that can provide further resources, information and support.

Anyone in need can contact CATCH at:

Ada County location

503 S. Americana Blvd. Boise, ID 83702

Monday-Friday COVID hours: M-F 10:00 am-3 pm

208-495-4240

ourpathhome@catchprogram.org

Canyon County location

1007 S. Elder St. Nampa, ID 83686

208-495-5688

accesspoint@catchprogram.org



Idaho Housing and Finance Association

Rental assistance and rent assistance resources are available through the IHFS to help low-income families, elderly or disabled individuals to get housing.

More information and resources is available on their website.