Eviction, rental assistance resources available to Treasure Valley residents. Here's what to know.

Anna Azallion
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 17:30:37-04

With rent prices increasing across the Treasure Valley, Jesse Tree is reporting more questionable and even illegal terms in lease agreements. But for people struggling with lease agreements or evictions, there are several local resources to help with housing conflicts.

Jesse Tree

Jesse Tree works with people in need to provide financial assistance and case management to those at risk of eviction and homelessness. The nonprofit has resources available to anyone who is:

  • Living in Ada or Canyon County
  • Behind in rental payments
  • Already housed or living in a hotel and have secured a new place to live but need a security deposit assistance to move

Jesse Tree cannot help anyone who is already living on the streets, but urges anyone who is already unhoused to call Our Path Home.

Applications for assistance are available online, by text/call at 208-383-99486 or in-person at 1121 W. Miller Street in Boise.

CATCH Idaho

CATCH Idaho is a resource available that is working to end homelessness in the Treasure Valley. CATCH partners with Our Path Home for Our Path Home CONNECT that connects people with homeless service systems.

Our Path Home has a housing crisis hotline that can be reached at 208-336-4663 that can provide further resources, information and support.

Anyone in need can contact CATCH at:

Ada County location

Canyon County location

Idaho Housing and Finance Association

Rental assistance and rent assistance resources are available through the IHFS to help low-income families, elderly or disabled individuals to get housing.

More information and resources is available on their website.

