Eviction filings continue to rise in the Treasure Valley, more expected by the end of the year

IDAHO — The Treasure Valley has experienced a 40% increase in rent in the last two years along with a massive increase in home prices as the area combats growth. With an increase in rent, more people are facing eviction than ever before.

“We have seen an increase in the number of eviction filing as well as the number of people receiving three-day notices and the number of people losing their housing and becoming homeless,” Executive Director of Jesse Tree Ali Rabe said.

In 2021, 566 evictions came from Ada County and 313 from Canyon County. In 2022, there have been 646 eviction filings in the Treasure Valley and Jesse Tree predicts more are on the way.

“Last year we saw almost 900 evictions. This year, we’re on track to see over 1,000 based on our numbers so far. The last two months, in particular, have been really difficult with about 30 to 40 hearings a week,” Rabe said.

There are also 15 hearings scheduled in Canyon County Tuesday, according to Rabe.

Jesse Tree’s eviction report showed a rising number of evictions were filed by a few landlords. About 18% of evictions in Ada County were filed by just two property management companies.

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of eviction filings, particularly from big corporate landlords that are usually based out of state, are investor-owned and operated and driven by the bottom line,” Rabe said.

Jesse Tree partnered with the courts in 2019 to provide financial assistance and case management while tenants are in court. So far in 2022, Jesse Tree has resolved 22% of eviction cases in the Treasure Valley.

“It really tough out there, and eviction can really happen to any renter right now with rents being so high and so many folks living on the line paycheck to paycheck, so we just encourage people to communicate with their landlord about their situation and try to talk with them about what's going on, be really great communicators through that process and then reach out for help,” Rabe said.

Despite a federal eviction moratorium and federal rent assistance resources, evictions were still happening in Idaho according to Jesse Tree.

In total, 819 evictions were filed in Ada and Canyon counties during the duration of the moratorium.