Eviction court cases increase due to end of federal rental assistance

Many renters are being summoned to Ada County Court because of evictions.

Due to the end of the federal emergency renter's assistance program, families and individuals are trying to find ways to receive assistance and pay their rent before it's too late.

Just one month ago emergency rental assistance ended in Ada County. Some families and individuals are falling behind on rent, and face eviction court. According to staff at Jesse Tree, there is the only agency offering emergency rental assistance in Ada County.

Ali Rabe, Executive Director of Jesse Tree, says, “A large federal grant for emergency rental assistance has run out and Jesse Tree is the last stop for everyone in the Treasure Valley needing emergency rental assistance right now.”

During the Covid pandemic, Idaho received about 200 million dollars in federal emergency rental assistance. In Ada County, those funds are gone. In July Jesse Tree only saw about 20 hearings each week. Since August that number has nearly doubled.

“We'll pay whatever they owe and then make sure they have a plan and budget, going forward we make sure they have enough to stay in their housing or if they have to move out that they have a plan for that,” says Rabe.

In addition to paying tenants' rent, Jesse Tree also provides case management support along with legal interns to better prepare tenants for their hearings.

Program Manager for Eviction Court Morgan Decarl says, “We are present in mediation if we're requested, and we just help offer support to the tenant and help them come up with some outside-of-the-box thinking with their situation."

To be eligible for Jesse Tree's assistance tenants must have an eviction court summons or 3-day eviction notice. Tenants are encouraged to contact the agency as soon as possible.

“We are trying to battle this at the very last step at this absolute moment of crisis and we're here to help and do what we can to offer support in however that looks like for the tenant and property manager,” says Decarl.

Jesse Tree encourages anyone with an eviction court summons or 3-day eviction notice to contact Jesse Tree to see if they qualify for assistance, you can contact the organizations Housing Crises Hotline at 208-383-9486

