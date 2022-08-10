'Everything he does is perfect': Boise State receiver looking to fill big shoes in the upcoming season

BOISE, Idaho — How the Boise State Broncos plan to replace Khalil Shakir is a question the team has faced a lot this off-season.

The team's leading receiver from a year ago is now in a Buffalo Bills uniform catching balls from Josh Allen. Shakir accounted for over a third of Boise State's receiving yards and touchdowns a year ago.

Even with losing that production, Caleb Biggers, a cornerback on the team, holds this year's receiving group in high regard.

“I believe they’re the best in the Mountain West," Biggers said about the receivers. "Without them I couldn’t be the best me.”

The receiver everyone expects to lead the group is redshirt senior Stefan Cobbs. His five touchdowns and 421 receiving yards last season was enough to garner attention from multiple preseason watch lists.

“Static is quick," Briggers said about Cobbs, who they call Static. "Everything that he does, his movements, just his technical sound. Everything he does is perfect. I try to compete with him, iron sharpens iron. And that’s everything we do on the field we compete with each other.”

Cobbs is on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is an honor that is given to a player who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, or played football at the college level in Texas.

.@stefcobbs joins the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which recognizes excellence in Division I college offensive players 🏆#BleedBlue | https://t.co/PGgye0Z529 pic.twitter.com/Z6GfrJBpwH — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) August 9, 2022

“I just love the state so it feels good," Cobbs said when asked about how it feels to be recognized for the award. "It’s an honor always to be represented by the state. I feel like it’s the greatest state there is.”

Cobbs might emerge as the leader of the receivers, but he thinks the whole group is special.

“One thing that they all have, they’re just all dogs." Cobbs said. "They go get the ball. They’re all competitors so push comes to shove, they’re going to push harder, each and every one of them. I love to have them in my corner cause I know when things get tough, they’re going to be there riding.”