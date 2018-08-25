Evacuations underway for 1,200 acre wildfire

Natasha Williams
5:32 PM, Aug 25, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Evacuations are underway because of a fire burning west of Stanley.

Forest spokesman Mike Williamson says the Wapiti fire is 1,200 acres. The call came in at 2:12 Saturday afternoon.

Boise County Sheriffs are evacuating the Sawtooth lodge, nearby campgrounds, recreational trails, and residences.

A type 2 incident management team has been ordered and will arrive around 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Williamson says seven engines, two type 1 helicopters, one type 3 helicopter, three air tankers and one hand crew are responding to the fire.

There is no estimated containment at this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

