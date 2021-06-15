Evacuations in place for growing Cold Creek Fire near American Falls

Evacuations are in place for the Cold Creek Fire near American Falls.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. Monday and grew to around 1,200 acres as of Monday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire. The Power County Sheriff's Office announced fire evacuations are in place for:

Sunbeam

Garden Road

Hornbacher

Cold Creek

Mayer Road

Ferry Hallow

Update 6/14 at 8:15 p.m. #ColdCreekFire 1,200 acres in size and growing. Evacuees can report to the American Falls High School. Air Resources on scene include 1 air attack, 4 single engine air tankers (SEATs), 3 Heavy Air Tankers, 1 Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) and lead plane pic.twitter.com/M0yL3UmJDI — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) June 15, 2021

Evacuees can go to American Falls High School, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

Officials urge residents to stay clear of Highway 37 and all affected areas to allow emergency crews to put out the fire. BLM Idaho Fire announced there are several air resources on the fire. The agency did not list a potential cause for the fire.