Evacuations in place for growing Cold Creek Fire near American Falls

BLM Idaho Fire
Cold Creek Fire, American Falls
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 22:26:42-04

Evacuations are in place for the Cold Creek Fire near American Falls.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. Monday and grew to around 1,200 acres as of Monday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire. The Power County Sheriff's Office announced fire evacuations are in place for:

  • Sunbeam
  • Garden Road
  • Hornbacher
  • Cold Creek
  • Mayer Road
  • Ferry Hallow

Evacuees can go to American Falls High School, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

Officials urge residents to stay clear of Highway 37 and all affected areas to allow emergency crews to put out the fire. BLM Idaho Fire announced there are several air resources on the fire. The agency did not list a potential cause for the fire.

