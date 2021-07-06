Evacuations in effect in Dixie/Comstock area due to wildfire

DIXIE, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says evacuations are in effect in the Dixie and Comstock area. Deputies are working on making residential notifications.

The Forest Service says that the road is currently closed due to equipment and fire personnel coming in on the roadway. The road will open up every half hour to let residents out of the area.

The Dixie Fire is located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City. The Forest Service estimates the fire to be between 1,000 and 2,500 acres as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Multiple helicopters and large retardant tankers worked on the fire from time of detection to the very last possible minute of daylight yesterday during initial attack,” said Jim Wimer, Public Affairs Specialist for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

The Dixie Fire was found in the early afternoon on July 5 by aviation resources that we working on a different fire at the time. The cause is unconfirmed due to extreme fire behavior near the point of origin, but fire managers believe it was started by lightning, according to the Forest Service.

Dave Busselle Photo of the Dixie Fire from Dave Busselle

The fire was able to spread rapidly due to hot and dry conditions and quickly exceed the capabilities of local aviation and ground resources. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is expected to assume command of the fire at 7 a.m. on July 8.

Temporary flight restrictions will be put in place for the safety of the public and aerial firefighting resources. The public is asked to avoid the Dixie area while fire resources are working.