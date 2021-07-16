Evacuations expand in Oregon as fire spreads erratically

Authorities have expanded evacuations along the eastern edge of an Oregon wildfire.

The action was taken Thursday as the inferno once more began spreading rapidly and erratically in hot afternoon winds and threatened to merge with another fire.

Meanwhile, a California fire churning through unpopulated mountain wilderness poses no immediate threat to the town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worry that history could repeat itself. The latest heat wave to bake the West continues to abate but some areas are still seeing high temperatures along with low humidity levels.