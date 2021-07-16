Watch
News

Actions

Evacuations expand in Oregon as fire spreads erratically

items.[0].image.alt
John Hendricks/AP
In this photo provided by the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshall, flames and smoke rise from the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The largest fire in the U.S. on Wednesday was burning in southern Oregon, to the northeast of the wildfire that ravaged a tribal community less than a year ago. The lightning-caused Bootleg fire was encroaching on the traditional territory of the Klamath Tribes, which still have treaty rights to hunt and fish on the land, and sending huge, churning plumes of smoke into the sky visible for miles. (John Hendricks/Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 20:16:34-04

Authorities have expanded evacuations along the eastern edge of an Oregon wildfire.

The action was taken Thursday as the inferno once more began spreading rapidly and erratically in hot afternoon winds and threatened to merge with another fire.

Meanwhile, a California fire churning through unpopulated mountain wilderness poses no immediate threat to the town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worry that history could repeat itself. The latest heat wave to bake the West continues to abate but some areas are still seeing high temperatures along with low humidity levels.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light