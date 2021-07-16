Watch
News

Actions

Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Pettigrew/AP
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night near Highway 34 in southern Oregon on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that's spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources. The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., has torched more than 377 square miles (976 square kilometers), and crews had little control of it. (Jason Pettigrew/Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:14:14-04

Firefighters are scrambling to control an inferno in southeastern Oregon that's spreading miles a day in windy conditions as wildfires across the U.S. West strain resources.

Authorities say the fire destroyed 67 homes and 117 outbuildings overnight into Friday and is threatening 5,000 additional homes and smaller structures. Crews battling extreme fire behavior and strong winds say the largest fire burning in the U.S. will likely merge with another explosive blaze by nightfall.

Crews had to flee late Thursday after a dangerous “fire cloud” started to collapse, threatening them with strong downdrafts and flying embers. The Bootleg Fire has stymied firefighters for nearly a week in a drought-stricken area just north of the California border.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light