Envision: Giving the Gift of Sight

BOISE, Idaho — Local non-profit Envision is doing what they can to give the gift of sight.

Alongside thousands of Lion members from the 70 clubs in Idaho and Eastern Oregon, the Envision Eye Care campaign collects, sorts and distributes used eyeglasses to people who are unable to afford them on their own.

Throughout the month of March they are accepting donations of your used and unneeded eye glasses at any Treasure Valley Papa Murphy's restaurants, with participating stores offering a special "Thank You" for your donation.

Eye glasses can also be donated at your local optometrist office, Idaho Youth Ranch, and Walmart.

With the help of humanitarian medical mission teams, used glasses are also distributed in underdeveloped countries to people who would not otherwise have access to corrective lenses.

"They put on a pair of glasses and are able to see for the first time and the smile on their face and how their eyes light up is tremendous and it changes their life, it really does. It makes a big difference for them," says Jay Lugo, Envision Executive Director.

In 2021, the Envision eye care campaign provided 310 pairs of glasses and treatment for 140 different patients.