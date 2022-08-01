Enrollment opens for Ada County Boys & Girls Clubs

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Enrollment is now open for before and after school programs with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.

With school starting in just a few weeks, these programs provide children with a place to go outside of school hours, offering nutritious meals, tutoring help, healthy activities and more.

Enrollment costs $25 a week, and families who may need assistance are able to apply for a scholarship to help cover the cost.

School aged children from Kindergarten through 12th grade are able to participate. However, most locations in Ada County serve children up to the 5th or 6th grade. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County suggest you check your club location before enrollment.

To enroll your child, click here, or if you'd like to volunteer, you can apply here.