EnduroCross returns to Nampa this weekend

NAMPA - The top off-road motorcycle racers will be in Nampa this weekend to crown the 2018 EnduroCross series Champion! You can experience the indoor, off-road motorcycle racing on a custom track that is filled with obstacles like rocks, boulders, logs, sands, giant tires, and a water feature.

EnduroCross is a blend of extreme off-road racing and a Supercross-style course. All the pro riders must navigate the obstacle "No Joke Lane" obstacle course at least once for a chance to win the championship.

The featured riders are 13- and 16-year old brothers Anthony and Coleman Johnson. However, the World and Series Champion Cody Webb is returning to defend his crown.

EnduroCross is Saturday, November 3 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is an autograph session from 6:30 to 7, with the opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 p.m.

You can get tickets for the family-friendly event here or at the Ford Idaho Center box office.