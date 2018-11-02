EnduroCross returns to Nampa this weekend

NAMPA - The top off-road motorcycle racers will be in Nampa this weekend to crown the 2018 EnduroCross series Champion! You can experience the indoor, off-road motorcycle racing on a custom track that is filled with obstacles like rocks, boulders, logs, sands, giant tires, and a water feature. 

EnduroCross is a blend of extreme off-road racing and a Supercross-style course. All the pro riders must navigate the obstacle "No Joke Lane" obstacle course at least once for a chance to win the championship. 

The featured riders are 13- and 16-year old brothers Anthony and Coleman Johnson. However, the World and Series Champion Cody Webb is returning to defend his crown. 

EnduroCross is Saturday, November 3 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is an autograph session from 6:30 to 7, with the opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 p.m. 

You can get tickets for the family-friendly event here or at the Ford Idaho Center box office. 

