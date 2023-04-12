BPD Seaching For Endangered Missing Seniors

ELDERLY COUPLE MISSING IN BOISE — Boise PD is looking for two missing vulnerable adults, Linda and Peter. They were last seen at a memory care facility near State Street and Gary Lane in Boise, ID around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police the couple has advanced dementia and is new to the area.

Law enforcement is concerned for their safety and fears they may not make it home without assistance.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790.

https://twitter.com/ISP_Alerts/status/1645964613291483137?cxt=HHwWgoDRgYuG0tctAAAA